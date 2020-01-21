FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2020 01:24:20      انڈین آواز
Ad

PM Modi, Nepal PM Oli inaugurate Integrated Check Post at Jogbani-Biratnagar

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is committed to simplify and smoothen the movement with all friendly countries in the neighborhood and to further facilitate contacts in areas such as business, culture and education.

Speaking after jointly inaugurating the second Integrated Check Post, ICP at Jogbani-Biratnagar through video conferencing with his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli today, Mr Modi said, the two countries are working on several cross-border connectivity projects including road, rail and transmission lines. He said, Integrated Check Posts at major border places between India and Nepal are facilitating mutual trade and movement in a big way.

The ICP at Jogbani-Biratnagar has been built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people’s movement. The first ICP was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018.

Both the Prime Ministers also witnessed the progress in India assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal. Out of India’s commitment to build 50 thousand houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45 thousand houses have already been completed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Australian Open: Serena Williams sails into second round

Serena Williams eased through to the second round of the Australian Open today as she dispatched Anastasia Pot ...

Ishant Sharma suffers ankle injury in Ranji Trophy game

India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game in New D ...

Khelo India: West Bengal, Karnataka win four gold medals each in Swimming

In the Khelo India West Bengal and Karnataka dominated the swimming pool today by winning four gold medals eac ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!