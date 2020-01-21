PM Modi, Nepal PM Oli inaugurate Integrated Check Post at Jogbani-Biratnagar

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is committed to simplify and smoothen the movement with all friendly countries in the neighborhood and to further facilitate contacts in areas such as business, culture and education.

Speaking after jointly inaugurating the second Integrated Check Post, ICP at Jogbani-Biratnagar through video conferencing with his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli today, Mr Modi said, the two countries are working on several cross-border connectivity projects including road, rail and transmission lines. He said, Integrated Check Posts at major border places between India and Nepal are facilitating mutual trade and movement in a big way.

The ICP at Jogbani-Biratnagar has been built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people’s movement. The first ICP was built in Raxaul-Birgunj in 2018.

Both the Prime Ministers also witnessed the progress in India assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal. Out of India’s commitment to build 50 thousand houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45 thousand houses have already been completed.