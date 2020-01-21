FreeCurrencyRates.com

No to NPR, agrees for census: Kerala govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala cabinet on Monday decided not to implement National Population Register (NPR) in Kerala.

However, it has decided to cooperate with census operations. It will ask enumerators to exclude questions on date of birth of the respondents and details of their parents from the questionnaire.

The Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to inform Registrar General and Census Commissioner under Union home ministry, that the government has no other option but to stay away from all activities related to NPR.

“It is the constitutional responsibility of the government to allay the fears of the people and ensure law and order. These factors have prompted the government to take the decision,” a government release on the Cabinet decision said.

The cabinet added that NPR would lead to NRC and there is a huge fear and apprehension among people.

The government cited example of Assam, where NRC created a huge problem. The state police department has warned that if the government went ahead with implementation of NPR, it would lead to law and order issues.

The collectors have also pointed out that NPR could adversely affect census operations.

