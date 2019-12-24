NITI Aayog to launch 2nd edition of SDG India Index on Dec 30

AMN / NEW DELHI

NITI Aayog will launch the second edition of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG India Index on December 30th in New Delhi. The SDG India Index documents the progress made by India’s States and Union Territories towards implementing the 2030 SDG targets.

The SDG India Index and Dashboard 2019-20 have been developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the United Nations in India, and the Global Green Growth Institute.

The SDG India Index will be launched by Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar, in the presence of Members Dr Ramesh Chand, Dr VK Paul and Dr VK Saraswat, CEO Amitabh Kant, UN Resident Coordinator Renata Lok-Dessallien, Secretary of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Chief Statistician of India Pravin Srivastava and NITI Aayog Adviser (SDGs) Sanyukta Samaddar.

NITI Aayog has the mandate of overseeing the adoption and monitoring of SDGs in the country, at the national and sub-national level. The SDG India Index, whose first edition was launched in December last year was the first tool developed by any large country to monitor the progress towards achieving SDGs at the sub-national level.

The SDG India Index and Dashboard 2019 tracks the progress of and ranks all States and UTs on 100 indicators drawn from MoSPI’s National Indicator Framework, comprising 306 indicators. It indicates where the country and its States and UTs currently are on SDG implementation, and charts the distance to be travelled to reach the SDG targets. The Index covers 16 out of 17 SDGs and a qualitative assessment on Goal 17. This marks an improvement over the 2018 Index, which covered only 13 goals.