27 Dec 2019
Despite Imports, Onion Continues to Sell at Rs 100-150/Kg

WEB DESK

Despite imports from several countries to meet domestic demand, retail onion prices remained higher at up to Rs 150 per kg.

The prices have failed to cool down despite several government measures in the last few weeks. The government has already banned export of onion, imposed stock limits on traders and is also supplying buffer stock at a cheaper rate.

In metro cities retail price of onion was Rs 120 /kg Kolkata, at Rs 110/kg in Delhi and Mumbai and at Rs 80/kg in Chennai, as per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry.

In most cities, onion prices were ruling at Rs 100/kg. In Itanagar, the bulb crop was at Rs 150/kg.

“Imported onions have started arriving. About 1,160 tonne has reached India. Additional 10,560 tonne of shipments are expected to arrive in the next 3-4 days,” a senior ministry official said.

Both red and yellow onions have been imported from Turkey, Egypt and Afghanistan. The shipments are landing at Mumbai port, the official said.

