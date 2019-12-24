Govt approves MoU between India and Saudi Arabia for cooperation in Renewable Energy

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of the Government of India and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy. This was signed on 29th October, 2019 in Riyadh.

Objectives

The MoU aims at setting up a framework for cooperation between the two parties in the field of renewable energy in the following areas:-

Upgrading the level of technologies and their applications in the field of renewable energy.

Contributing to the field of renewable energy to raise its efficiency in the national energy combination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Developing the Renewable energy projects in Solar, Wind, Biogas, Geothermal and other fields of renewable energy.

Development and localization of value chain in the field of renewable energy.

Developing and boosting uses of solar energy small applications for buildings, homes and others.