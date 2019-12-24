Number of active GST taxpayers crosses 1 crore

AMN / NEW DELHI

A range of measures to go after tax defaulters and simplifying the GST filing process was discussed by the Group of Ministers headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in Bengaluru yesterday.

Briefing media persons in Bengaluru, Sushil Modi informed that the number of active GST taxpayers has gone up to one crore twenty-one lakh of which 66.79 lakh are new registrations, since the launch of GST.

However, only 15 per cent of the new taxpayers have paid taxes. Hence Mr.Modi said that states have started physical verification of the new taxpayers by visiting their premises. He informed that a new return system will be launched from April 1st next year which will be user-friendly and simpler with a very few fields to fill.