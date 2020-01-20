FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2020 08:39:16      انڈین آواز
Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court rejects the plea of Death row convict

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court today rejected the plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case challenging the Delhi High Court order. The High Court had dismissed Pawan Kumar Gupta’s claim of being a juvenile at the time of the commission of the offence.

A bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna dismissed the plea of the death row convict, Pawan Kumar Gupta, and upheld the Delhi High Court verdict.

The apex court said, there was no ground to interfere with the high court order that rejected Pawan’s plea and his claim was rightly rejected by the trial court as also the high court.

Advocate appearing for Pawan, said that as per his school leaving certificate he was a minor at the time of the offence and none of the courts, including trial court and high court, ever considered his documents.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi police, said the convict was 19 years old at the time of offence and there is a certified copy of his birth certificate as well as school leaving certificate which was taken on record by each and every judicial forum.

Pawan had moved the apex court on Friday. He has also sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, scheduled for February 1.

A Delhi court on Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts – Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh Kumar Singh and Pawan – in the case.

