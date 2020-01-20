‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2020’: Marks in examinations are not everything, PM tells Students

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasized that good marks in examinations were not everything and students should come out of this MINDSET.

He said, education is just a way to learn new things and there is a need to learn more. The Prime Minister was interacting with students, teachers and parents at “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi today.

While responding to a question during the programme, Prime Minister Modi said, one can find a way of success even in their failure. He said, external factors are more responsible for a bad mood during exams.

Talking about the importance of extra curricular activities, the Prime Minister said, not pursuing co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. He added that extra-curricular activities need not be glamour driven and every children should be allowed to pursue what he or she likes. Prime Minister Modi said, motivation and demotivation are very common and everyone has these feelings. He said, a temporary setback does not mean success is not waiting, infact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come. Recalling his experience during the launch of Chandrayaan -2 , the Prime Minister said, he appreciated the efforts of the scientists and reminded them of the aspirations of the country. He added that every failure is a learning and signifies the movement towards success.

On ill effects of spending more time on electronic gadgets, the Prime Minister suggested that one should have strength to keep technology in their control and ensure that it does not waste their time. He said, there must be a technology-free hour every day and students should spend that time with friends, family, books, pets or at the garden. Mr Modi said, social networking has gone down due to technology.

Replying to a question on the importance of fundamental duties, the Prime Minister expressed hope that this generation takes it upon themselves to act on some of the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution. The Prime Minister said, 2020 is not just a new year but it is also beginning of a new decade which is important for students as they can contribute a lot. He also requested students to read the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha – Exam Warrior’ book which will help them with all their questions.

It was the third edition of Prime Minister’s interaction programme with school students. Over two thousand students, parents and teachers from all over the country participated in the programme .

Our correspondent talked to some of the students who participated in the programme.