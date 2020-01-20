FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2020 07:10:01      انڈین آواز
Ad

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha-2020’: Marks in examinations are not everything, PM tells Students

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasized that good marks in examinations were not everything and students should come out of this MINDSET.

He said, education is just a way to learn new things and there is a need to learn more. The Prime Minister was interacting with students, teachers and parents at “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi today.

While responding to a question during the programme, Prime Minister Modi said, one can find a way of success even in their failure. He said, external factors are more responsible for a bad mood during exams.

Talking about the importance of extra curricular activities, the Prime Minister said, not pursuing co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. He added that extra-curricular activities need not be glamour driven and every children should be allowed to pursue what he or she likes. Prime Minister Modi said, motivation and demotivation are very common and everyone has these feelings. He said, a temporary setback does not mean success is not waiting, infact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come. Recalling his experience during the launch of Chandrayaan -2 , the Prime Minister said, he appreciated the efforts of the scientists and reminded them of the aspirations of the country. He added that every failure is a learning and signifies the movement towards success.

Prime Minister emphasized that good marks in examinations are not everything and students should come out of this mindset. He said, education is just a way to learn new things and there is a need to learn more.

While responding to a question during the programme, Mr Modi said, one can find a way of success even in their failure. He said, external factors are more responsible for a bad mood during exams.

Talking about the importance of extra curricular activities, the Prime Minister said, not pursuing co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. He added that extra-curricular activities need not be glamour-driven and every children should be allowed to pursue what he or she likes. Mr Modi said, motivation and demotivation are very common and everyone has these feelings. He said, a temporary setback does not mean success is not waiting, in fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come.

Recalling his experience during the launch of Chandrayaan -2, the Prime Minister said, he appreciated the efforts of the scientists and reminded them of the aspirations of the country. He added that every failure is a learning and signifies the movement towards success.

On ill effects of spending more time on electronic gadgets, the Prime Minister suggested that one should have strength to keep technology in their control and ensure that it does not waste their time. He said, there must be a technology-free hour every day and students should spend that time with friends, family, books, pets or at the garden. Mr Modi said, social networking has gone down due to technology.

Replying to a question on the importance of fundamental duties, the Prime Minister expressed hope that this generation takes it upon themselves to act on some of the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution. The Prime Minister said, 2020 is not just a new year but it is also beginning of a new decade which is important for students as they can contribute a lot. He also requested students to read the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha – Exam Warrior’ book which will help them with all their questions.

It was the third edition of Prime Minister’s interaction programme with school students. Over two thousand students, parents and teachers from all over the country participated in the programme .

Our correspondent talked to some of the students who participated in the programme.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Hockey: India fight-back earns 5 points from a maximum six against Netherlands

HSB / Bhubaneswar India made it five points from a possible six points in FIH Hockey Pro League, with the ...

Mohun Bagan consolidate top spot with Derby win over East Bengal

AMN / HSB / Kolkata Former champions Mohun Bagan consolidated their top spot on the Hero I-League points ta ...

Khelo India: Maharashtra weightlifters improve showing to collect gold and keep State in driving seat

HSB / Guwahati Maharashtra’s weightlifters Abhishek Suresh Nipane and Kiran Ravindra Marathe as well as t ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!