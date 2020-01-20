IAF inducts first Sukhoi-30 squadron with BrahMos missile

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Air Force today inducted its first squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft carrying the BrahMos missiles in the South at its Thanjavur base in Tamil Nadu. The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria inducted the squadron at an impressive ceremony. The newly reinstated 222-squadron, also known as the Tigersharks, would serve as a lethal weapons platform capable of carrying both aerial and maritime roles in the Indian Ocean Region.

General Bipin Rawat said, Thanjavur is strategically located in the southern peninsula. He said, from there, the Tigersharks can dominate the seas and provide very close and integrated support to the Indian Navy. He said, it can also provide support to the land forces.

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Bhadauria said, the Sukhoi-30 MKI aircrafts integrated with the supersonic cruise missiles BrahMos is the strongest maritime combination that we have, in terms of weapon capability. He said, Thanjavur is the ideal location because of the easy access from there to the east and the west sides and also to the Indian Ocean Region. He said, it will bring huge capability in support of the Indian Navy.