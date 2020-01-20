Muslims need not worry about CAA, says Ram Vilas Paswan

AMN / PATNA

Union minister and senior Lok Janshakti Party leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has said that, Muslims of the country need not worry about Citizenship Amendment Act( CAA).

Talking to reporters here, Mr Paswan said, Opposition parties are spreading confusion against CAA throughout the country in a planned manner. He said, the amended law has nothing to do with citizenship of any Indian. Mr Paswan said that CAA is for granting citizenship and not for taking away citizenship.

Seeking to allay apprehensions over the National Population Register, Mr Paswan said it was just a census conducted every 10 years, assuring that no Indian citizen will be unnecessarily harassed.

In NPR, which is d every 10 years, there is no deion of who is a citizen of the country and who is not. It is just a compilation of the number the members of the family and other details, he added.