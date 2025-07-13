Iran ready for nuclear talks, says Foreign Minister Araghchi

AMN

Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that his country has always been, and will be ready for talks on its nuclear programme. Araghchi, at a meeting with foreign ambassadors and representatives in Tehran on Saturday said that in case the negotiation starts again, it should be guaranteed that it will not lead to a war to be waged by the United States or other parties. He said, the recent Israel-Iran fighting proved that there is no other alternative but to return to diplomacy and a negotiated and agreed solution. He also accused the United States of betraying diplomacy by assisting Israel in attacking Iran and by directly targeting Iranian nuclear facilities afterward. Araghchi said, if the US seeks to resume the negotiation, it must guarantee that the same scenario will not unfold again.