इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2024 08:53:58      انڈین آواز

NHPC signs MoU with GPCL, Govt. of Gujarat; to invest Rs. 4,000 crores in proposed 750 MW Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

In an other bid to move forward towards clean and green energy, NHPC has signed an MoU with Gujarat Power Corporation Limited, Government of Gujarat for investment in the proposed 750 MW Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project. As per the MoU, NHPC will invest an estimated Rs. 4000 crores in the proposed project, situated at Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat.

NHPC and the Government of Gujarat plan to develop and utilize pumped hydro storage projects as an effective solution for energy storage. The implementation of this project will create significant employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

The MoU was signed at the Secretariat in Gandhinagar, Gujarat under the aegis of “Vibrant Gujarat”, on 3rd January, 2023. The agreement was signed by Managing Director, GPCL, Government of Gujarat, Arun Mahesh Babu and Executive Director, Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen, NHPC, V.R. Srivastava; in the august presence of Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel and Energy Minister, Government of Gujarat, Kanubhai Desai.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں اب ہر کوئی بھوک کا شکار ہے، یو این

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout رفع میں ایک آٹھ سالہ بچی خوراک کے حصول میں اپنی ب ...

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart