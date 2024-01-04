NHPC signs MoU with GPCL, Govt. of Gujarat; to invest Rs. 4,000 crores in proposed 750 MW Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project

AMN / WEB DESK

In an other bid to move forward towards clean and green energy, NHPC has signed an MoU with Gujarat Power Corporation Limited, Government of Gujarat for investment in the proposed 750 MW Kuppa Pumped Hydro Storage Project. As per the MoU, NHPC will invest an estimated Rs. 4000 crores in the proposed project, situated at Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat.

NHPC and the Government of Gujarat plan to develop and utilize pumped hydro storage projects as an effective solution for energy storage. The implementation of this project will create significant employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

The MoU was signed at the Secretariat in Gandhinagar, Gujarat under the aegis of “Vibrant Gujarat”, on 3rd January, 2023. The agreement was signed by Managing Director, GPCL, Government of Gujarat, Arun Mahesh Babu and Executive Director, Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen, NHPC, V.R. Srivastava; in the august presence of Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel and Energy Minister, Government of Gujarat, Kanubhai Desai.