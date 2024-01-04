Goyal inaugurates India International Jewellery Trade Show -IIJS 2024 in Mumbai

AMN / MUMBAI

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal toda highlighted Modi Govt’s efforts to strengthen the Gems & Jewellery industry and urged stakeholders to foster collaborative efforts to enhance global competitiveness in exports.

He asked India’s young, talented and skilled workforce must focus on making the country the design destination of the world for fashion and jewellery. Speaking at the inaugural function of the India International Jewellery Trade Show -IIJS 2024 in Mumbai, Mr. Goyal said the fashion and jewellery combination can make India a coveted and preferred wedding destination for the world.

Stating that India can become the global epicentre of the gem and jewellery industry under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, the minister said massive investments are being made to create a world-class infrastructure including the 20-acre India Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai and a common facility centre in SEEPZ Mumbai with most modern machinery and equipment. He added that the infrastructure impetus can empower MSMEs to build global competitiveness and expand their business in a very modern and efficient environment.

Also present on the occasion, Chairman of, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, Mr. Vipul Shah said India’s domestic gem & jewellery market is expected to grow from the current 44 billion to 134 billion dollars by 2030. He added that the sector will work to increase exports to reach 75 billion dollars by 2030 and 100 billion dollars by 2047 as a small contribution to help India in its Sankalp to become Viksit Bharat.

Talking about the exhibition, Convener-National Exhibitions, GJEPC, Nirav Bhansali said the integration of IIJS Signature 2024 Exhibition into the MSME Ministry’s ‘Procurement and Marketing Support’ initiative marks a significant boost for our industry’s micro and small enterprises. He said that besides the financial aid, the platform will elevate their visibility and competitiveness on the global platform.

The 16th edition of the India International Jewellery Trade Show will have 1,500 exhibitors occupying 3,000 stalls across a sprawling 1.25 lakh square meters of exhibition area. The exhibition is being held at JIO World Convention Centre, BKC from 4th to the 7th of January while at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon from the 5th to the 8th of January. More than 32 thousand visitors are expected from 800 Indian cities and 60 countries.