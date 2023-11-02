NHA sets up Dust & Control Management Center to control dust at construction sites

AMN

National Highway Authority has set up a Dust and Control Management Center to control dust at the construction sites in view of a dip in air quality in the national capital. The authority has set up this centre under the direction of the Commission of Air Quality Management. This Project will monitor the effective implementation of dust control measures in National Highway projects.

Road Transport and Highways Ministry said that NHAI is implementing these projects around the Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. NHAI has directed its contractors and concessioners to review the existing dust control measures and strictly comply with the directions issued by the Centre and State Pollution Control Board.

Dust control measures also include the deployment of mechanical sweeping machines on completed projects, water sprinkling along the day on all construction sites, and the Deployment of Anti-Smog Guns.