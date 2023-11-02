इंडियन आवाज़     02 Nov 2023 09:09:03      انڈین آواز

ECI is taking strict action against money power in elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief Election Commissioner CEC Rajiv Kumar today asserted that the poll body has been able to tackle the use of muscle power by and large in polls but the use of money power and fake news are the challenges.

In an interview with Akashvani, Mr. Kumar said the Commission is very serious about the use of money power and is taking strict action to check it. He added that over one thousand percent rise in seizure has been witnessed in the five poll-bound States since the enforcement of the model code of conduct due to effective action.

This rise is in comparison to the 2018 -2019 Assembly polls in the States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. He highlighted the measures including the cVigil application through which people can anonymously register complaints about distribution of freebies and money and the app has a response timeline of 100 minutes. Mr. Kumar said that the expenditure system for political parties has also been introduced to look into the use of money power during the polls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart