ECI is taking strict action against money power in elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief Election Commissioner CEC Rajiv Kumar today asserted that the poll body has been able to tackle the use of muscle power by and large in polls but the use of money power and fake news are the challenges.

In an interview with Akashvani, Mr. Kumar said the Commission is very serious about the use of money power and is taking strict action to check it. He added that over one thousand percent rise in seizure has been witnessed in the five poll-bound States since the enforcement of the model code of conduct due to effective action.

This rise is in comparison to the 2018 -2019 Assembly polls in the States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram. He highlighted the measures including the cVigil application through which people can anonymously register complaints about distribution of freebies and money and the app has a response timeline of 100 minutes. Mr. Kumar said that the expenditure system for political parties has also been introduced to look into the use of money power during the polls