India’s Education Minister holds talks with UAE Cabinet Minister in Dubai

AMN / DUBAI

India’s Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with the Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammad Al Gergawi, in Dubai.

The primary focus of this high-level meeting was to reinforce and deepen the longstanding friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates.

Both leaders engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including education and skill development, where mutual benefits can be realized. The leaders expressed their optimism about the future prospects of this enduring partnership and the positive impact it will have on the citizens of both countries