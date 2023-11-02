Dharmendra Pradhan explores BAPS hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi

WEB DESK

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi. The temple is expected to be one of the largest and most beautiful Hindu temples outside of India and is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Mr. Pradhan was welcomed to the construction site by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the Hindu religious organisation that is building the temple. Swami Brahmavihari Das gave Minister Pradhan a tour of the construction site and explained the various features of the temple and the progress so far. He also spoke about the significance of the temple for the Indian diaspora in the UAE.

During the visit, the Minister expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for their continuous support in making the BAPS Hindu Temple a reality. He also emphasised the temple’s significance in promoting the rich Indian culture and heritage within the UAE and strengthening the enduring bond between the two nations.

As the temple nears completion, it is destined to stand as a beacon of unity and spirituality in the heart of Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the strong bonds between these two nations and their commitment to religious and cultural diversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for this first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in the year 2018.