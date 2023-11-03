इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2023 03:28:10      انڈین آواز

Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement signed between India and Italy

Published On: By

It will facilitate movement of workers, students and professionals

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar yesterday held a comprehensive and productive meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani in Rome. They conversed about deepening India-Italy strategic partnership.

They agreed that potential in agro-tech, innovation, space, defence and the digital domain should be explored. The two leaders also spoke about the West Asia situation, Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific landscape in detail.

Dr Jaishankar appreciated Italy’s support for India’s initiatives and also for the G20 Presidency. After the talks, they signed Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement and the Cultural Exchange Programme to enable seamless movement of workers, students and professionals and also address the challenges of illegal migration.

Dr Jaishankar began his visit to Italy with a Senate interaction on deepening partnership. Senators Giulio Terzi Roberto Menia co-chaired the interaction. The External Affairs Minister appreciated the warm sentiments for India across party lines.

Dr Jaishankar also met Defence Minister of Italy Guido Crosetto. The agenda focused on taking forward the renewed defence and security partnership. The External Affairs Minister appreciated the assessments of Mr Crosetto and valued the suggestions for defence industry cooperation.

