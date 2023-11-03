इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2023 03:27:42      انڈین آواز

Delhi NCR engulfed in smog as air quality plummets further into severe category

Published On:

AMN

Delhi continues to reel under severe pollution with air quality dipping into severe category. A thick layer of smog engulfed Delhi and surrounding areas. At 11 a.m. today, the Air Quality Index, AQI was recorded at 475 in the National Capital. 

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 to 400 very poor and 401 to 500 severe. Experts say that rise in stubble burning and adverse meteorological conditions led to a sudden deterioration in air quality.

The Graded Response Action Plan, GRAP stage -3 has been imposed in Delhi with immediate effect.  The Sub-Committee for operationalisation of the Graded Response Action Plan met yesterday. It has enforced a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire National Capital Region. The Committee has asked to ensure daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants and intensify the frequency of vacuum-based sweeping of roads. The committee has also asked to close down the operations of stone crushers and all mining and associated activities in the NCR. It has appealed to the citizens to not use coal and wood for heating purposes.

All government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed today and tomorrow. This was informed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a social media post. The District Magistrate of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act to combat air pollution in Gurugram. The authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance and report any violations. 

خبرنامہ

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

