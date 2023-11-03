Delhi NCR engulfed in smog as air quality plummets further into severe category

AMN

Delhi continues to reel under severe pollution with air quality dipping into severe category. A thick layer of smog engulfed Delhi and surrounding areas. At 11 a.m. today, the Air Quality Index, AQI was recorded at 475 in the National Capital.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 to 400 very poor and 401 to 500 severe. Experts say that rise in stubble burning and adverse meteorological conditions led to a sudden deterioration in air quality.

The Graded Response Action Plan, GRAP stage -3 has been imposed in Delhi with immediate effect. The Sub-Committee for operationalisation of the Graded Response Action Plan met yesterday. It has enforced a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire National Capital Region. The Committee has asked to ensure daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants and intensify the frequency of vacuum-based sweeping of roads. The committee has also asked to close down the operations of stone crushers and all mining and associated activities in the NCR. It has appealed to the citizens to not use coal and wood for heating purposes.

All government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed today and tomorrow. This was informed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a social media post. The District Magistrate of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act to combat air pollution in Gurugram. The authorities have been directed to ensure strict compliance and report any violations.