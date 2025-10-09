NCB and RRU join hands to Boost Research and Training on Drug Crimes

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 11:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the areas of research, training, technology development and capacity building related to narcotics control and cyber-enabled drug crimes.

The MoU was signed by Director General, NCB, Anurag Garg, and Prof Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor of RRU at a function in New Delhi. Under this MoU, the two institutions will collaborate to conduct joint research and innovation in emerging areas such as darknet narcotics markets, cryptocurrency tracing, and cyber-threat intelligence.

NCB and RRU will also work together to develop and deliver specialized training programmes on cyber forensics, blockchain forensics, OSINT, and behavioural profiling for NCB officers. Further, NCB and RRU will work towards establishing a Centre of Excellence in Cybercrime Investigation and Drug Intelligence as a hub for research and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, DG, NCB highlighted that the collaboration will help create a knowledge-driven enforcement ecosystem by leveraging RRU’s academic strength and NCB’s operational experience. Prof. Bimal N. Patel emphasized that the University is committed to contributing to national security through advanced research, innovation, and training in the field of narcotics and cybercrime investigation.