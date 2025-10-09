The Indian Awaaz

CBI Conducts Raids in Six States in Transnational Cyber Fraud Probe

Oct 8, 2025

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 11:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI today carried out searches at nearly 40 locations across Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal in connection with a transnational cyber-enabled digital arrest fraud. CBI conducted the searches as part of its ongoing Operation Chakra V.

During the operation, CBI has unearthed an extensive domestic facilitation network found involved in supplying mule bank accounts and enabling parallel hawala channels for layering and movement of proceeds of crime.

The Agency in a statement said that during analysis , it was revealed that the perpetrators of the digital arrest frauds were carrying out its operations from foreign locations including Cambodia. The Agency said, it had registered a comprehensive FIR based on the complaints received from nine different victims of digital arrest.

CBI then conducted detailed investigation by focussing on both mule accounts and telecommunication channels used to approach the victim. This led to identification of nealry 40 individuals who were part of the organised cyber-crime network perpetrating the digital arrest fraud.

