Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, M. Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel in Chemistry for Metal-Organic Frameworks

Three scientists from the US, Japan, and Australia have been conferred with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry today for developing the metal-organic frameworks. The laureates Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow.

Mr Kitagawa is a professor at Kyoto University, Japan. Richard Robson is currently working as a Professor at the University of Melbourne, Australia. Yaghi is currently a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, US. The prize money of 11 million Swedish kronor will be shared equally between the laureates.