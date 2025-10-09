The Indian Awaaz

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, M. Yaghi Win 2025 Nobel in Chemistry for Metal-Organic Frameworks

Oct 9, 2025

Last Updated on October 9, 2025

Three scientists from the US, Japan, and Australia have been conferred with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry today for developing the metal-organic frameworks. The laureates Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow. 

Mr Kitagawa is a professor at Kyoto University, Japan. Richard Robson is currently working as a Professor at the University of Melbourne, Australia. Yaghi is currently a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, US. The prize money of 11 million Swedish kronor will be shared equally between the laureates.

