Navy taking measure to reinstate collapsed statue of Shivaji

Shivaji Maharaj statue inaugurated by PM Modi in 2023 collapsed

Shivaji Maharaj statue inaugurated by PM Modi in 2023 collapsed

A statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, collapsed on Monday

AMN / WEB DESK

The Indian Navy has issued a statement regarding the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue yesterday at a historic fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.

The 35-feet tall statue, toppled over at approximately 1 pm at the Fort in Malvan. Following the statue’s collapse, the Navy said that it is working with the state government and concerned specialists and has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of the accident and initiate steps to reinstate the statue at the earliest.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue that collapsed in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg was constructed by a firm owned by a friend of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son as a political blame game erupted on Tuesday over the incident.

The incident left the ruling Mahayuti government red-faced as the 35-foot statue of the revered 17th century Maratha warrior king was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023. The statue collapsed on Monday amid heavy rain.