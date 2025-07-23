Gujarat ATS arrests 4 persons linked to AQI

AMN / WEB DESK

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four persons allegedly linked to the banned terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), following a coordinated operation based on intelligence inputs and surveillance of their online activities.

Addressing the media in Ahmedabad today, ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said that the accused had been actively propagating terrorist ideology through various social media platforms and suspicious applications. The investigation was undertaken based on the input received regarding five Instagram accounts disseminating content aligned with Al Qaeda’s ideology and material against democracy and the nation. During the operation, ATS officials recovered incriminating digital evidences.

He added that the accused have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various Sections of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Two of the accused were produced in court today and remanded to 14 days’ custody, while the remaining accused will be presented before the court tomorrow.