Chandigarh is My Own City, says DGP Sagar Preet Hooda after assuming charge

Jul 24, 2025

Inder Vasishth

After assuming charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Chandigarh, Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda expressed a deep emotional connection with the city, saying, “Chandigarh is my own city, and Chandigarh Police is like my parent force.” His policing journey began here in 1999 as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), and now, returning as the top cop after 25 years is a moment of pride, he added.

DGP Hooda emphasized that his foremost priority will be the effective implementation of the new criminal laws, which he described as public-centric, justice-driven, and service-oriented. He lauded Chandigarh Police’s ongoing efforts in this direction and pledged to ensure the laws are enforced efficiently.

Improving law and order, curbing crime, and addressing modern threats like cybercrime and drug syndicates are at the top of his agenda. He stressed the need to strengthen the cyber cell to combat rising digital crimes.

Addressing the force, Hooda reminded officers that the police uniform represents not just power, but also duty and compassion. “A person comes to a police station in distress. Only if we step into their shoes can we truly serve justice,” he said, adding that public trust is the police’s real strength.

A 1997-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre, Dr. Hooda has held key positions in Delhi Police, including Special Commissioner (Intelligence), and has led high-profile investigations. He has also served in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and other Union Territories.

Academically distinguished, he holds a PhD in Sociology from Panjab University and has pursued global leadership and public policy programs from Harvard University, Duke University, and the London School of Economics.

Dr. Hooda reiterated his commitment to enhancing IT initiatives, cybercrime monitoring, and community policing. He aims to take Chandigarh Police to greater heights through ethical policing and citizen-friendly initiatives.

