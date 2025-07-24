‘Dividing society along caste and religion is a barrier to national development’

Upper Caste Commission Member Rajkumar Singh Felicitated in Delhi; Call for Social Unity and Educational Reform in Bihar

By Dr Rahmatullah

At a special felicitation ceremony held at the Press Club of India, New Delhi, prominent voices from across sectors came together to celebrate the appointment of Shri Rajkumar Singh as a Member of the Bihar State Upper Caste Commission. The event, jointly organised by the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, Bharatiya Shramjeevi Patrakar Sangh, and Sahyog Vision India, became a platform for deeper discourse on caste unity, educational reform, and social equity.

Chief guest and senior BJP leader Shri Janardan Singh Sigriwal, former Bihar minister and three-time MP, emphasised that “dividing society along caste and religion lines is a barrier to national development.” He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s EWS (Economically Weaker Section) reservation for upper castes as a landmark initiative that has brought tangible relief to millions of poor families. Without naming parties, he criticised Bihar’s political landscape for fuelling caste-based division that he said undermines national unity.

Padma Shri Prof. J.S. Rajput, renowned educationist and former NCERT Director, lamented the sharp decline in Bihar’s educational standards, recalling instances of institutions selling degrees without academic engagement. He urged the newly appointed Commission Member to push for structural reform in education, while also calling for the Upper Caste Commission to evolve into a “Goodwill Commission” inclusive of all communities.

Prof. Rajput also raised constitutional questions about the 42nd Amendment, which inserted the terms ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ into the Preamble — words he noted were not part of Dr. Ambedkar’s original vision.

In his address, Shri Rajkumar Singh expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to public service. He shared that he has already visited three divisions of Bihar to assess the socio-economic conditions of upper caste communities and plans to submit a detailed report with recommendations for corrective action. He also raised concern over the poor state of student hostels and stressed the urgent need for infrastructure development.

Sanjay Singh, National President of Bharatiya Shramjeevi Patrakar Sangh, noted that neglect of upper castes has disrupted the traditional social fabric, demanding serious policy reflection.

Dr. M. Rahmatullah, General Secretary of Sahyog Vision India, described Rajkumar Singh as a symbol of social harmony, transcending caste and religious lines. He urged the BJP to assign him broader responsibilities, given his depth of experience and leadership potential.

The ceremony, presided over by Dr. Shoolpani Singh, witnessed participation from several intellectuals, legal experts, and journalists including Reema Singh (BJP Mahila Morcha), Advocate Arun Kumar Singh, Prof. B.K. Singh, and others.