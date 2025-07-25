Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Various parts of Maharashtra reel under heavy rain

Jul 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy rains continue to lash across various parts of Maharashtra, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts for multiple regions, including Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Marathwada. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as the state prepares for more downpours.

Amidst the intensifying rainfall across Maharashtra, a red alert has been issued for the next 24 hours in six districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Gondia, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli-indicating a high risk of extreme weather.

On the backdrop of a Red Alert’ of heavy rainfall tomorrow Palghar District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar has declared a holiday for all Anganwadis, schools and colleges in the district on July 26. The district is currently receiving heavy rainfall and very heavy rainfall is expected in some places in the next 24 hours. Also, water release from some dams has been increased.

With incessant downpour for past two days, Mumbai and suburban areas are witnessing waterlogging and traffic disruption. Andheri Subway has been closed for vehicular movement, diverting traffic to Gokhale Bridge & Thackeray Bridge. The average rainfall in the city was recorded 8 mm for Mumbai City, 36 mm in the Eastern suburb and 41 mm in the Western suburb, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Mumbai civic body has also issued a four-day alert till July 27 for high tides in the Arabian Sea. BMC advised to avoid visiting the seashore during high tide. Mumbai Traffic Police and Mumbai police on Friday have advised citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.In Ratnagiri district the Jagbudi river has crossed the warning level, and citizens have been warned to be alert. The Pawana dam is 82.21% full and rain is continuing in the catchment area. Rain intensity is also being seen in Vidarbha, Nasik, Marathwada, and Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

