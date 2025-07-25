Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly concludes in uproar

Jul 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Monsoon Session of the Bihar State Legislature concluded today. The five-day session of both Houses witnessed continuous disruptions and uproar over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state.

The session was marred by continuous protests from the opposition parties including the RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, and others who vehemently opposed the Special Intensive Revision process.

This was the last session of the 17th Bihar Assembly, as the state will go to the polls during October-November this year.

In his concluding remarks, Speaker Nandkishore Yadav expressed gratitude to all members for their cooperation in conducting the proceedings of the House. He informed that a total of 13 government bills were passed during the session.

He also appealed all members for introspection about the conduct in the House.

The Speaker also extended his best wishes to members of different parties for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Monsoon Session of the Bihar Legislative Council also concluded today with valedictory remarks by Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

