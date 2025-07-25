Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorated with solemn ceremony at lamochan view point in Drass

Jul 25, 2025

As part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, a solemn and emotionally resonant event was held today at Lamochan View Point in Drass. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the National Flag by the Flag Foundation of India in the presence of Major General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, who served as the Chief Guest.

On this occasion, Major General Ashim Kohli (Retd.), CEO of the Flag Foundation of India and a Kargil War veteran who fought in the Khalubar sector, shared his reflections and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. He described this flag hoisting as the most memorable of his career, noting the visibility of iconic war sites such as Tiger Hill, Batra Top, and Tololing from the Lamochan point. He also briefed the gathering about the activities of the Flag Foundation of India, important aspects of the Flag Code of India, and presented a souvenir to the Chief Guest.

The event also featured the felicitation of “Team Stringmo”, a group of young female artists from Kargil, led by mentor Sajjad Hussain Bob, for their efforts in spreading patriotic spirit through art and painting.

Later, Major General Hitesh Bhalla honoured the Veer Naris and Next of Kins of Kargil martyrs, in a deeply moving tribute to the families who have borne the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Railways begin preparations for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha 2027

Jul 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal Pradesh: 8 people killed, 21 injured in State Transport bus accident

Jul 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

India-UK Free Trade Agreement to Unlock New Opportunities: Devendra Fadnavis

Jul 25, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

26 July 2025 1:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

26 July 2025 1:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

26 July 2025 1:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

From Palaces to People: Heritage Tourism Finds New Purpose at Vadodara Conclave

26 July 2025 12:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!