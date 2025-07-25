Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorated with solemn ceremony at lamochan view point in Drass

As part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, a solemn and emotionally resonant event was held today at Lamochan View Point in Drass. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the National Flag by the Flag Foundation of India in the presence of Major General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, who served as the Chief Guest.

On this occasion, Major General Ashim Kohli (Retd.), CEO of the Flag Foundation of India and a Kargil War veteran who fought in the Khalubar sector, shared his reflections and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. He described this flag hoisting as the most memorable of his career, noting the visibility of iconic war sites such as Tiger Hill, Batra Top, and Tololing from the Lamochan point. He also briefed the gathering about the activities of the Flag Foundation of India, important aspects of the Flag Code of India, and presented a souvenir to the Chief Guest.

The event also featured the felicitation of “Team Stringmo”, a group of young female artists from Kargil, led by mentor Sajjad Hussain Bob, for their efforts in spreading patriotic spirit through art and painting.

Later, Major General Hitesh Bhalla honoured the Veer Naris and Next of Kins of Kargil martyrs, in a deeply moving tribute to the families who have borne the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.