Rajasthan: School building collapse in Jhalawar, 5 dead, 20 injured

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Rajasthan, Five students died and more than 20 were injured when a school building collapsed in a village in Manohar thana assembly constituency of Jhalawar district. The incident took place in Government uppar Primary School Piplodi. After the incident, the villagers immediately started relief and rescue operations and admitted the injured children to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police of Jhalawar Amit Kumar told Akashwani that 10 seriously injured children have been referred to Jhalawar Medical College for treatment. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has expressed grief over the incident. He said in a social media post that instructions have been given for proper treatment of the injured children. Education Minister Madan Dilawar called the incident sad. He said that a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident.