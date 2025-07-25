Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India-UK Free Trade Agreement to Unlock New Opportunities: Devendra Fadnavis

Jul 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has said the free trade agreement between India and the United Kingdom has opened up endless opportunities for Maharashtra. He has also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Chief Minister has noted that the agreement will benefit Indian farmers, various types of artisans, as well as the service sector. He added that the FTA will empower mango, grape, jackfruit, cereal, and organic producers and exporters of the state. He said that the zero export duty policy for the leather and footwear sectors will give a major boost to the Kolhapur footwear industry.

The CM has said that the agreement brings a big opportunity for all small and medium enterprises in various parts of the state.

