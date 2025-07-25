Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal Pradesh: 8 people killed, 21 injured in State Transport bus accident

Jul 25, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Himachal Pradesh, 8 people, including 4 women and 4 men, were killed and 21 were injured after a state transport bus fell into a gorge near Tarangla in Mandi district this morning. A total of 29 passengers were on board the bus, which was en route from Sarkaghat to Durgapur. The police and locals promptly launched rescue efforts, rushing the injured to the hospital. The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have expressed deep sorrow over the accident.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Railways begin preparations for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha 2027

Jul 26, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

India-UK Free Trade Agreement to Unlock New Opportunities: Devendra Fadnavis

Jul 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rajasthan: School building collapse in Jhalawar, 5 dead, 20 injured

Jul 25, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

26 July 2025 1:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

26 July 2025 1:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

26 July 2025 1:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

From Palaces to People: Heritage Tourism Finds New Purpose at Vadodara Conclave

26 July 2025 12:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!