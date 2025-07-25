Himachal Pradesh: 8 people killed, 21 injured in State Transport bus accident

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Himachal Pradesh, 8 people, including 4 women and 4 men, were killed and 21 were injured after a state transport bus fell into a gorge near Tarangla in Mandi district this morning. A total of 29 passengers were on board the bus, which was en route from Sarkaghat to Durgapur. The police and locals promptly launched rescue efforts, rushing the injured to the hospital. The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have expressed deep sorrow over the accident.