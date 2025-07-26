Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Railways begin preparations for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha 2027

Jul 26, 2025
Railways begin preparations for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha 2027

       

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu took an extensive review of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha 2027 rail plans.  The Ministry of Railways has started advance preparations for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha to be held in 2027.

       

Railway Minister urged the officials to adopt best practices which emerged from the Maha Kumbh 2025 experience. The Minister advised the officials to develop adequate facilities in all nearby stations of Nashik. He emphasised on the need to have sufficient stabling capacity for seamless transport.

       

Railways will undertake comprehensive infrastructure and operational upgrade for Simhastha. It has prepared an integrated plan to expand the capacity of stations across the region. The goal is to ensure streamlined passenger movement during the Nashik Simhastha 2027.

        Officials informed that the passenger traffic will be managed at five key stations which are within the vicinity of the Mela area. These are Nashik Road, Devlali, Odha, Kherwadi and Kasbe Sukene stations. The works planned at these stations are projected to cost over one thousand crore rupees.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Himachal Pradesh: 8 people killed, 21 injured in State Transport bus accident

Jul 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

India-UK Free Trade Agreement to Unlock New Opportunities: Devendra Fadnavis

Jul 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rajasthan: School building collapse in Jhalawar, 5 dead, 20 injured

Jul 25, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar July 25: लगातार दूसरे दिन गिरावट; सेंसेक्स 721 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 24,850 के नीचे बंद

26 July 2025 1:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Badminton: Unnati upsets Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu in China Open pre-quarterfinals

26 July 2025 1:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 25: Sensex Sheds 721 Pts, Nifty Below 24,850 Amid Global Jitters

26 July 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Markets Ends Mixed: Alphabet Powers Tech Rally, Dow Slips on Broader Weakness

26 July 2025 1:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!