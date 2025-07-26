Railways begin preparations for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha 2027

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu took an extensive review of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha 2027 rail plans. The Ministry of Railways has started advance preparations for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha to be held in 2027.

Railway Minister urged the officials to adopt best practices which emerged from the Maha Kumbh 2025 experience. The Minister advised the officials to develop adequate facilities in all nearby stations of Nashik. He emphasised on the need to have sufficient stabling capacity for seamless transport.

Railways will undertake comprehensive infrastructure and operational upgrade for Simhastha. It has prepared an integrated plan to expand the capacity of stations across the region. The goal is to ensure streamlined passenger movement during the Nashik Simhastha 2027.

Officials informed that the passenger traffic will be managed at five key stations which are within the vicinity of the Mela area. These are Nashik Road, Devlali, Odha, Kherwadi and Kasbe Sukene stations. The works planned at these stations are projected to cost over one thousand crore rupees.