Bihar Special Electoral Revision SIR Drive Concludes Across All 243 Constituencies: EC

Jul 26, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has concluded across all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. The exercise, which began on June 24, saw voters submitting enumeration forms to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or through the Election Commission’s online portal.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported an enthusiastic response, with over 99.8% of electors covered by July 25. Voters who submitted their forms will find their names in the draft electoral roll set to be released on August 1.

Following the draft’s publication, a one-month window — from August 1 to September 1 — will be provided to submit claims and objections. Electors or political parties can file applications with the EROs to include any eligible voters missed during the revision.

The verification process uncovered discrepancies, including 22 lakh deceased voters, 7 lakh duplicate registrations, and nearly 35 lakh individuals who had migrated or were untraceable. As a result, around 64 lakh names may be removed from the rolls.

The SIR involved 38 District Election Officers, 243 EROs, 2,976 AEROs, and nearly 78,000 BLOs, along with representatives from all 12 political parties and their 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents.

