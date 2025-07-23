Special Rakhi counters at 34 Post offices in Delhi to ensure timely delivery

AMN

The Department of Posts, Delhi Circle, has made special arrangements for Rakhi mails ahead of Rakshabandhan on the 9th of next month. The Ministry of Communications, in a statement, said that special posting counters have been set up at 34 key post offices in Delhi, including Delhi GPO, New Delhi GPO, and railway stations. The arrangements will be in place until the 6th of next month to ensure timely delivery of Rakhi mail within Delhi and to other states. Customers are advised to post Rakhis well in time to avoid the last-minute rush.