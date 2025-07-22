Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Nagaland University named one of four Incubation Centres in Northeast

Jul 22, 2025

AMN

Nagaland University has been selected as one of four Incubation Centres in the North Eastern region under a Central Government initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurship.

The project titled ‘Establish, Develop, and Manage Entrepreneurship Development Centres and Incubation Centres in the Educational Institutes of the North Eastern Region’ is sponsored by the North Eastern Council and implemented by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship.

In the first batch, the Nagaland University’s Kohima campus will incubate 44 beneficiaries, including 16 from Arunachal Pradesh, 6 from Assam, 4 from Manipur, and the remaining 18 from Nagaland. Onboarding of incubatees will begin this month.

Across the region, a total of 145 beneficiaries have been selected under the initiative, among whom the 50 top performers will receive startup seed funding of up to 5 lakh rupees each

Coordinator of the Entrepreneurship Development Centre and Incubation Centre, Nagaland University, Dr Dhrubajyoti Bordoloi, said activities under the initiative will include mentorship by industry leaders and established entrepreneurs, and events like workshops, boot camps, and hackathons.

