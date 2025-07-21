Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan passes away at 101

Jul 21, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan passed away today after a prolonged illness and hospitalisation in Thiruvananthapuram. The 101 year old leader had been on ventilator support in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for the last two weeks.

A lifelong fighter for the rights of disadvantaged sections and a towering presence in State politics, Achuthanandan had withdrawn from public life after he suffered a minor stroke in 2019. He had been the leader of opposition from 2001 to 2006. In 2006, he led the CPM led Left Democratic Front to victory and served as the Chief Minister of Kerala till 2011.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers, CPM State Secretary MV Govindan, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other political leaders paid condolences to the veteran leader.

