Nagaland: Road blockage due to mud & landslides

AMN/ WEB DESK

Landslides and mudslides have been reported across various parts of Nagaland following heavy rainfall in the region. In Kohima, a massive mudslide occurred yesterday along the alternative route connecting Phesama to Kisama-Kigwema, causing extensive damage to public infrastructure and rendering the road impassable.

This route had been serving as a temporary bypass for Light Motor Vehicles after the complete collapse of National Highway-2 near Kisama earlier in June due to persistent downpours. The National Highway-2 connects Kohima to Manipur and has been under partial restoration. Restoration work along the damaged alternative road began this morning.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today visited landslide-affected area near the old Kohima Municipal Council dumping site on NH-29, along with Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang and assessed the current situation.

Mr Rio said, the state government is taking all necessary measures to minimise inconvenience to citizens and restore normalcy at the earliest.