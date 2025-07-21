Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

BJP hits out at Congress over arrest of NSUI Odisha President on rape charges

Jul 21, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bharatiya Janata Party today hit out at congress over the arrest of National Student’ Union of India (NSUI) Odisha President Udit Narayan, in charges of rape. BJP national spokesperson, Dr. K. K. Sharma, addressing the media in New Delhi, asked what action the Congress party take against NSUI’s Odisha President. 

While, commenting on the disruption caused by the Congress and other opposition parties during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, today, he said that when the government is ready to discuss every issue in the House, there is no justification for such uproar. He added that it is merely an attempt to spread propaganda.

