No more long queues at polling booths in Bihar

Jul 21, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK       

Bihar has become the first State in the country to have all polling stations with less than one thousand and 200 electors.  The Commission in a statement said that 12 thousand 817 new polling stations have been added in Bihar to prevent long queues at the polling stations. As per Bihar Special Intensive Revision order, the earlier ceiling of one thousand 500 electors had been revised to 1,200 electors per polling station. The Poll Body said that after adding 12 thousand 817 new Polling Stations, the total number of PS in Bihar will go up to 90 thousand 712 from the earlier number of 77 thousand 895. It said that that over 7 crore 16 lakh enumeration forms have been collected in Bihar so far under Special Intensive Revision initiative. It added that from 1st of next month, any member of the public can file objections for any additions,deletions and rectification in Draft Electoral Rolls.

