Monsoon Fury in Himachal Pradesh: 125 Dead, 142 Roads Closed

AMN

Monsoon activity has intensified in Himachal Pradesh, and intermittent rainfall continues across most parts of the state. Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state until July 23. An orange and yellow alert has been issued for 10 districts today, while for tomorrow, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been issued for some areas in Sirmaur and Solan districts. Additionally, a yellow alert is in place for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla districts. A report:

In Himachal Pradesh, intermittent rain has continued since last night in most regions, including the capital Shimla. The highest rainfall in the past 24 hours was recorded at Murari Devi in Mandi district, with 58 millimeters.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, 142 roads across the state are currently closed due to landslides. Additionally, 26 electricity transformers and 40 drinking water schemes are non-functional. Since June 20, rain-related incidents have claimed 125 lives in the state, injured 215 people, and 34 individuals are still missing.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours for seven districts Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, Mandi, and Sirmaur, while a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for three other districtsChamba, Kullu, and Shimla.