Haridwar Overflows with Devotees as Kanwar Yatra Enters Final Stage

AMN

A large number of Kanwariyas have reached Haridwar as the Kanwar Yatra enters its final stage, with the city packed with devotees gathering to collect holy Ganga water for offering to Lord Shiva. The number of Dak Kanwariyas, those who return quickly after collecting water, is increasing, and police have implemented a traffic plan to manage the swelling crowds. From city roads to Har Ki Pauri, the entire area is filled with devotees and vehicles. Pilgrims are coming from various states, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Har Ki Pauri is crowded with people collecting water from the Ganga. So far, over 2.5 crore Kanwariyas have already left for their destinations with the water.