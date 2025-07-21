Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Haridwar Overflows with Devotees as Kanwar Yatra Enters Final Stage

Jul 21, 2025

AMN

A large number of Kanwariyas have reached Haridwar as the Kanwar Yatra enters its final stage, with the city packed with devotees gathering to collect holy Ganga water for offering to Lord Shiva. The number of Dak Kanwariyas, those who return quickly after collecting water, is increasing, and police have implemented a traffic plan to manage the swelling crowds. From city roads to Har Ki Pauri, the entire area is filled with devotees and vehicles. Pilgrims are coming from various states, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Har Ki Pauri is crowded with people collecting water from the Ganga. So far, over 2.5 crore Kanwariyas have already left for their destinations with the water.

Monsoon Fury in Himachal Pradesh: 125 Dead, 142 Roads Closed

Jul 21, 2025
Monsoon Session of Bihar Assembly Begins

Jul 21, 2025
Rain Alert in J&K: Three-Day Wet Spell Begins Today

Jul 21, 2025

investigation on AI-171 plane crash is being done in transparent manner by AAIB: Govt

Weather Forecast Across India

2006 Mumbai Train Blasts: Bombay HC Acquits 12 Convicts, Cites Lack of Evidence After 19 Years

PM Modi calls Monsoon session of Parliament as true celebration of country’s collective achievements

