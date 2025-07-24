Indian medical team in Dhaka to treat plane crash victims

AMN / DHAKA / NEW DELHI

A team of Indian medical specialists arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday night to assist in the treatment of victims injured in the July 21 fighter jet crash in Bangladesh’s capital.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the team includes two specialists and a nursing assistant from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital-India’s premier burn treatment centres. The team is scheduled to begin its work on Thursday at a designated hospital treating the injured.

“This evening (July 23), a team of two Indian specialists and a nursing assistant… landed in Dhaka to help with the treatment of the victims of the plane crash tragedy,” Jaiswal said in a post on X, adding that the move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance of support to Bangladesh.

The tragic crash occurred when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of Dhaka. According to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the incident has claimed 29 lives so far, with 69 others injured. Many of the victims were students, teachers, first responders, and civilians.

Doctors in Dhaka have expressed concern that the death toll may rise, as at least 25 of the injured are in critical condition with severe burn injuries.

An official from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka confirmed the arrival of the medical team and reiterated that the doctors hail from specialized burn units in New Delhi. The assistance underscores India’s commitment to regional cooperation and humanitarian response in times of crisis.