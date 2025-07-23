Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Trump announces long-awaited trade agreement with Japan

Jul 23, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Donald Trump has announced a long-awaited trade agreement with Japan.  As part of the deal, US importers will pay 15 per cent reciprocal tariffs on Japanese goods exported to the United States.  US President Trump on Truth Social said that US and Japan just completed a massive Deal, perhaps the largest Deal ever made. Mr Trump said Japan also will invest 550 billion dollars into the United States. He added that the US will receive 90 per cent of the profits. The US President did not specify how those investments would work or how profits would be calculated. No official term sheet has been released. Now  Japan will open their country to trade, including cars and trucks, rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things. The trade agreement comes after months of negotiations with key trading partners like the European Union, South Korea, India and dozens of others at a standstill as Trump’s latest August 1 deadline for higher tariffs looms.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia-Ukraine Talks Yield Limited Progress, Focus Shifts to Humanitarian Issues

Jul 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian medical team in Dhaka to treat plane crash victims

Jul 24, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Security Council adopts resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes

Jul 23, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

7/11 Mumbai Blasts: SC Stays Bombay HC’s Acquittal Judgment; But Says Accused Not to Go Back to Jail

24 July 2025 2:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Health-How to Strengthen Your Child’s Immunity

24 July 2025 1:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia-Ukraine Talks Yield Limited Progress, Focus Shifts to Humanitarian Issues

24 July 2025 1:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

NTT DATA Report Highlights How GenAI Can Transform Healthcare Amid Challenges

24 July 2025 12:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!