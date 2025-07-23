UN Security Council adopts resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes

AMN/ WEB DESK

The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution to strengthen mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of international disputes. Resolution 2788, adopted unanimously by the 15-member council, urges all UN member states to utilise effectively the mechanisms as outlined in Article 33 of the UN Charter, including negotiation, inquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resort to regional agencies or arrangements, or other peaceful means of their own choice.

Resolution 2788 reaffirms the UNSC’s role to recommend appropriate procedures or methods of adjustment for the peaceful settlement of disputes, and calls on member states to take necessary measures for the effective implementation of UNSC resolutions for the peaceful settlement of disputes. The settlement encourages the UN secretary-general to ensure that the United Nations can lead and support mediation and preventive diplomacy efforts, encourages the secretary-general to continue to use his good offices, and calls on member states to support and cooperate with the secretary-general in this regard.