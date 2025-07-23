US to leave UNESCO, accuses it of supporting woke & divisive causes

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US has said that it will leave the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, accusing it of supporting woke, divisive cultural and social causes. UNESCO’s Director General Audrey Azoulay described the decision as regrettable but anticipated.

The move is the latest step in the Trump administration’s efforts to cut ties with international bodies, after removing the US from the World Health Organisation and the Paris Climate Agreement, as well as cutting funding for foreign relief efforts. UNESCO has 194 member states around the world, and is best known for listing world heritage sites. The US’s decision will take effect from December 2026. In 2017, during his first presidency, Trump pulled the US out of UNESCO, but the decision was later reversed under Joe Biden’s administration.