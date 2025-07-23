Army launches probe into jet crash rescue operation chaos

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Bangladesh Army has initiated a formal investigation into the “unwanted incidents” that disrupted rescue efforts following Sunday’s deadly military jet crash at Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said the army is treating the matter seriously and will take disciplinary action against any individuals found responsible for misconduct during the operation. The crash, which occurred around 1:18 PM in the Uttara area of Dhaka on 21 July, killed 32 and injured numerous civilians, including children. The tragedy prompted an immediate response from army personnel stationed at a nearby camp, who joined forces with the fire service and other emergency responders to aid victims and provide medical assistance.

However, the rescue efforts were significantly hampered by large crowds of onlookers gathering at the crash site. According to the ISPR, many ignored repeated requests to vacate the area, obstructing evacuation efforts and creating confusion on the ground. “As a result, misunderstandings and arguments arose between a group of onlookers, volunteers, and army personnel, which eventually led to an unwanted incident,” the statement read.

The army acknowledged the disruption and confirmed that 14 personnel involved in the operation became ill due to exhaustion and exposure during the rescue. All are currently receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka. The ISPR reiterated its commitment to accountability and stated that the inquiry aims to ensure that similar disruptions do not recur during future emergency responses.