INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Nepal discuss border management during Home Secretary level talks

Jul 23, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Home Secretary-level talks between India and Nepal were held in New Delhi yesterday, where both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral security cooperation as well as border management and agreed to strengthen it further. The Indian delegation was led by Home Secretary, Govind Mohan and the Nepali delegation was led by Home Secretary, Gokarna Mani Duwadee. Their deliberations included issues related to the repair and maintenance of boundary pillars, trans-border criminal activities, working of Border District Coordination Committees, strengthening of border infrastructure, roads and railway networks, and ways to strengthen cooperation in disaster risk reduction and management. They welcomed the finalization of the text of the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and agreed to work towards early conclusion of the revised Extradition Treaty.

