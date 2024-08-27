THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha & Manan Kumar Mishra Elected Unopposed for Rajya Sabha

Aug 27, 2024

AMN / PATNA

Former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and BJP candidate Manan Kumar Mishra were elected unopposed today for Rajya Sabha. For the by-election on two seats, only two nominations were filed. Today was the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers and no one withdrew their papers so the result was declared.

Mr Kushwaha is the President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and his party is in NDA, so the BJP supported his candidature, whereas Manan Kumar Mishra is a senior advocate and president of the Bar Council of India. The party leadership had decided to field him as a BJP candidate.

