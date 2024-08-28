UP Cabinet increases scholarships for students in Sanskrit schools, colleges

During a Cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the proposal to amend/increase the existing scholarship rates, which have been in place since 2001, was approved for students pursuing education in Sanskrit schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has increased the scholarship for students in Sanskrit schools and colleges across the state after 24 years.

During a Cabinet meeting held here on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the proposal to amend/increase the existing scholarship rates, which have been in place since 2001, was approved for students pursuing education in Sanskrit schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

This marks the first increase in scholarships for Sanskrit school and college students since 2001. Notably, a total of 14 proposals were presented during the cabinet meeting, with 13 receiving approval.

Providing details about the proposal, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi stated, “The cabinet has approved this significant proposal related to the Secondary Education Department. Under this new scheme, a scholarship of Rs 50 per month has been allocated for students in classes 6 and 7 of Prathama, and Rs 75 per month for class 8. Additionally, the proposal to grant Rs 100 per month for Purva Madhyama (classes 9 and 10), Rs 150 for Uttar Madhyama (classes 11 and 12), Rs 200 for Shastri, and Rs 250 per month for Acharya was approved.”

The Secondary Education Minister highlighted that most students pursuing Sanskrit education come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, which is why scholarships have been arranged for students in Prathama classes six, seven, and eight under the Sanskrit education system.

“Previously, there was no provision for scholarships for students in classes six and seven. However, on the Chief Minister’s instructions, the government is now extending this support to them as well. The recent amendments to the scholarship scheme are significantly more generous than before, ensuring that students will benefit directly. This decision has been made to promote Sanskrit education.”

She also noted that the previous income cap, which limited eligibility to those with an annual income of Rs 50,000 or less, has been removed. “Now, there is no income group restriction. Anyone, regardless of their income level, who enrols as a student of Sanskrit will be eligible for the scholarship.”